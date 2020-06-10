The Arkansas Highway Commission adopted a study that said speed limits could be raised on certain highways, including to 75 miles per hour on rural interstates.

The vote effectively means the speed limits will be raised sometime on or after July 1 when new signs are installed.

There will be higher limits on interstates and multi-lane highways with medians. If the new speeds prove problematic, the Department of Transportation could roll them back.

The discussion was brief. It was mentioned that higher speeds could bring more accidents.

The 2019 legislature directed higher speed limits. The department studied whether they could be justified and concluded they could.

The speed limit would increase from 60 to 65 on urban interstates and on rural multi-lane highways. The speed limit on rural highways would remain 55 mph, but could be raised to 60 mph if a study supported it.