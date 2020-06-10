I can’t get U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland to speak a word about the supposed antifa intelligence he supposedly provided Little Rock police. I guess I’ll just have to trust Bill Barr on this one.

But give him credit. His team can come up with some good names for drug investigations.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced today that Operation Mad Hatter had led to the indictment of 13 people for drug dealing (ecstasy, meth, heroin) in Pine Bluff and Stuttgart.

You can get the details at the news release.

If you happen to have heard of the Porter Block Mafia in Stuttgart or the Murder MOB in Pine Bluff, I’m kind of surprised you’re reading here unless you’re law enforcement. But these gangs were involved.