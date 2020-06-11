The Arkansas Supreme Court issued an order today in step with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s easing of restrictions on business on account of the coronavirus.

The court’s previous order suspending jury trials will end July 1. Civil trials may be conducted by videoconference, but criminal trials must be conducted in person, though jury questioning can be done by videoconference. Remaining in effect is a suspension of a rule on service of papers involving inmate civil complaints.

The court said in-person proceedings aren’t mandated. It is only ending the suspension of all in-person proceedings. Individual judges still retain discretion to consider public safety based on factors including the incidence of the virus in an area, adequacy of facilities and security issues. The order set these general guidelines :

Justice Robin Wynne dissented from the order. It was short and to the point.