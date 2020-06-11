Gov. Asa Hutchinson today defended his decision to move the state fully to Phase 2 health guidelines on reopening businesses despite a continuing sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and a declared health emergency in Washington County.

The number of new cases and hospitalizations continued to move up sharply today. Washington Regional Medical Center declared in a statement about the emergency yesterday that the increases couldn’t simply be explained as a product of increased testing, which has been Hutchinsons’ contention.

Hutchinson called the hospital letter “thoughtful” and “well-timed” and he said the hospital was “absolutely right” that more people needed hospitalization. He said the letter was an “emphasis, an exclamation point” that the state must follow public health guidelines as it moves into Phase 2.

But he said the rise didn’t give him pause about entering Phase 2. “We made the right decision, regardless of what we see in the next week.” To do otherwise would cause more damages to “people’s lives and their livelihood.” The message must be consistent, he said. Opening up the economy does not diminish the seriousness of the virus.

The governor acknowledged the core of the problem — that easing restrictions makes some people think the danger has passed.

“Sometimes people hear what they want to hear,” the governor said. They think the problem doesn’t apply to them.

What would he say to those who think the state is moving too quickly, a significant percentage in one recent poll? “I get a lot of different measurements,” Hutchinson said. The key thing, he said, is to follow the science. “Please be assured we’re trying to be careful.” But if someone is worried, the governor counseled, “make a consumer choice. Send somebody else to the grocery. Don’t go out in the environment.”

He said he wouldn’t consider a return to stricter guidelines unless there was a correlation between rising cases and some of the reopened businesses.

He and Health Director Nate Smith said they were confident about moving ahead for the resumption of school, with its congregation of many students. But the governor also said it was hard to predict “what ifs” and manage through it safely. By August, he said, the state would be in a better position to assess “all the steps that must be taken to make sure children are safe.”

The daily coronavirus count

The governor reported 448 new cases today, just short of the record of 450, for a total of 10,816. Deaths rose by six, to 171. Hospitalizations rose to 187, up six from yesterday. There are 3,300 active cases, the highest number yet. Only four of the new cases came from prisons.

4,914 people were tested in 24 hours. The top three counties in new cases were again Washington (143 new cases, with 93% in Springdale), Benton (78) and Pulaski (37).

Hutchinson said the hospital capacity was sufficient in Northwest Arkansas to deal with the rise in cases and also were well-equipped with protective gear.

Health Director Smith said the Springdale cases include many from the Latino community with transmission within households and neighborhoods. Clusters are also associated with poultry-related businesses. He said a CDC team will arrive tomorrow to try to better understand the transmission in Springdale. He said he hoped that will help “break the cycle” of transmissions and also provide help in getting the message to the Latino community about effective ways to prevent the spread of the disease.

Note: Republican Sen. Lance Eads of Springdale complained several weeks ago that the state should have been moving more rapidly to Phase 2, particularly in his home territory, then experiencing a low rate of COVID-19. Then. The governor said he’d talked with Northwest Arkansas business people today about the importance of following safety guidelines. He said they were committed to that.

Education

Hutchinson repeated that the plan was for school to resume in regular classroom fashion in August, supplemented by online instruction. Dr. Ivy Pfeffer of the state education department talked about work on plans for resuming school, including options if disruptions re-occur and guidelines on maintaining hygiene and social distancing. She said there were still many unanswered questions.

She said the need may arise to “pivot quickly” from on-site to off-site instruction. Individual districts will make decisions based on community needs, she said.

Other topics:

No plans yet for a special legislative session.