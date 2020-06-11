The Black Lives Matter/George Floyd demonstration continued Wednesday night in Little Rock with participation by Pulaski Sheriff Eric Higgins and another appearance by Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey. All was peaceful. Photo coverage by the Times’ Brian Chilson.

Higgins used the occasion to announce his department would institute a policy requiring deputies to intervene if another officer was abusing someone. Chief Humphrey earlier this week announced his intention to adopt a similar specific directive in the LRPD’s rules on the use of force.

Brian Chilson

Some of the demonstrators carried weapons.