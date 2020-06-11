Here’s a letter from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge informing her staff that difficult economic times for the state created by the pandemic crisis means her office must forego bonuses and pay raises for the time being.

Yes, that Leslie Rutledge.

The Leslie Rutledge who spent $1.7 million on radio, TV and web advertising featuring herself, a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2022. The woman who’s directed millions of money won for all of the state in class-action lawsuits into beneficiaries of her choosing, without legislative oversight.

The money she committed to those self-serving and tiresome advertising was spent in the fiscal year ending June 30. But the state cut that year’s budget months ago. I’ve asked if Rutledge thought about curtailing that advertising then.

I’ve also asked about any raises built into the budget recently approved for next year in the fiscal session. I’m not immediately clear if this letter might refer to pay levels such as those or future pay raises.