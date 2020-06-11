Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, which along with other hospitals in Northwest Arkansas is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 patients, issued a statement today much like one issued earlier by Washington Regional Medical Center: It has things under control, but wants the people of Northwest Arkansas to take the virus seriously and continue to take precautions.

Mercy now has 34 COVID-19 patients, about half of them on ventilators, the hospital said. Washington Regional COO Birch Wright, who issued his hospital’s statement this morning, said his hospital has capacity for 38 COVID-19 patients and could expand “quite a bit” from there, and has treated “over 70” from the region so far. He declined to give a current number of admitted patients.

The state reported 488 new cases today, 143 from Washington County and 78 from Benton County.

Mercy’s statement:

Mercy echoes and supports the statement from Washington Regional Medical Center that we are in the midst of a COVID-19 surge in Northwest Arkansas. The threat to each person’s health and to our community is real. We respectfully ask that everyone continue to show support to our health care workers on the front lines by social distancing, washing your hands, wearing masks and staying home if you’re sick. We have appreciated incredible support from the community since the beginning of the pandemic, and we want to assure everyone that we are handling the surge of cases and will be here for them whether they need care for COVID-19 or other health issues. Even before the World Health Organization declared a pandemic in March, Mercy was working in concert with our regional health care group and within our larger Mercy organization to prepare for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases. Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas made painstaking preparations in terms of staffing, negative pressure rooms, intensive care beds, securing of PPE and ventilators. Although an increase in cases took longer to happen than we had anticipated, Mercy is well prepared and currently keeping up with the surge. We have designated units for separation of COVID-19 patients and designated staff who work exclusively with COVID-19 patients. These steps are important to ensure we protect our physicians, nurses and other health care workers, thereby protecting our community. As of Thursday, Mercy had 34 patients in our combined COVID-19 units. About half of those patients were requiring mechanical ventilation. Mercy has a total of 60 beds in separate, designated units to care for COVID-19 patients. Mercy also can expand capacity by converting space on unfinished floors at Mercy Hospital. Area health care organizations are working together very closely to share resources. There have been a few times over the past few weeks that Mercy has looked to other Northwest Arkansas hospitals to assist in caring for patients during the surge. We stay in close communication daily to ensure no organization is overly stressed. One important consideration we aren’t often asked about are the specialized skills necessary to care for COVID-19 patients, who tend to be among the most critically ill patients in the hospital. With the recent surge in cases, Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas was able to ask for help from Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis and Joplin, which sent a group of nurses specializing in intensive care to help. We are thankful for the support and will respond in kind should other Mercy hospitals need our assistance. Mercy is deeply grateful to all health care workers and proud of how our physicians, nurses and others have come together in response to this health care crisis. Whether they are working with COVID-19 patients or helping to re-start services in primary and specialty care, they make sacrifices and take risks every day to serve the health care needs of our community.

Washington Regional’s Wright said the hospital, which has weekly meetings on preparedness, screened 225 people for COVID-19 in its center across from the hospital and yesterday received 595 calls to its call center, reflecting a rise in concern in the region. The hospital has outfitted four wards with negative pressure rooms, and has sufficient PPE, probably more than any other hospital in the northwest, he said. It has also segregated its ER into COVID-19 and non-COVID sections.

Washington Regional has accepted patients from around the region, including Missouri and Oklahoma, Wright said. “We do not have the need or desire to send any of our patients to other hospitals.” He also said that the hospital, which was doing an average of 40 surgeries a day prior to the pause ordered by the health department, has since the elective surgery ban was lifted been doing an average of 30.

Wright maintains that Northwest is the least tested area of the state, which if true would be a sign that transmission in Northwest is significant. Today, the state reported results from 4,914 tests, but it did not break those numbers down by where the tests were administered.

The state will go into Phase 2 of opening up on Monday, which will allow restaurants, bars and indoor venues to increase business to two-thirds capacity. “I totally understand the need to balance for the economy, but I see the health care side every day,” Wright said. “And I want to make sure we’re doing the right thing.”