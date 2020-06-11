General Mark Milley apologizes for taking part in Trump’s Bible photo op outside the White House: “I should not have been there…It was a mistake.” pic.twitter.com/h8PIunEOCP — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 11, 2020

Strong stuff here. Listen to Gen.Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, apologize for joining Donald Trump on his foray to a church to wave a Bible after peaceful protesters had been cleared with teargas.

“I should not have been there,” Milley said. “It was a mistake.” It created a perception that the military was involved in domestic politics. Listen to the recorded statement.

Do I hear forced retirement calling the general?

Trump seems to have pretty well ripped it with the military — not only by this — among both the racially diverse lower echelons and the top brass who favor stripping names of Confederate losers from 10 military bases populated by the racially/ethnically/religiously diverse troops of the United States.