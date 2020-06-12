FOR THE WORKER: John Burnett uses this image on his information page on his law firm website. Appropriate for the subject at hand. Workers.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was coy again Thursday on whether he’ll fold to the business lobby demand for a special legislative session to give them immunity from lawsuits by workers and customers from negligence in operating safely during the coronavirus crisis. (Or maybe even broader immunity than that if the lobby’s dreams can come true.)

I’m reminded of this by the discussion earlier today of why the business lobby chips in a few pennies to fatten the paycheck of Asa’s favorite son, Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. They are repaid many times over in easy regulation and law favorable to them and unfavorable to workers.

So it is with civil immunity, I’d bet.

I heard from John Burnett, a Little Rock lawyer who toils on the workers’ side, with a comment after the Senate wrote Hutchinson asking him to decree immunity by emergency order. This has also been listed as the top concern of the “economic recovery task force” led by Walton billionaire heir Steuart Walton. Walton has made clear business concerns, not those of workers, are that group’s top priority. Workers will enjoy the trickle-upon impact, he suggests.

An executive order? Writes Burnett:

And where does the Gov get the authority to do any such thing? The basic emergency powers of the Governor at most under Ark Code 12-75-114 provides that the Gov can: “Suspend the provisions of any regulatory statutes prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business, or the orders, rules, or regulations of any state agency, if strict compliance with the provisions of any statute, order, rule, or regulation would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency;” That’s a long long way from the power to enact immunity laws, it seems to me. Maybe the Gov has other emergency powers in this regard that I’m not aware of. . . I can’t find the actual letter–maybe it cites specifically to this extraordinary power to make any law during an emergency (which would be frightening, since the governor gets to declare the emergency in the first place.) The new task force report does not cite any such executive authority. This is the same Gov who has unilaterally declared, and did so again twice recently, that contracting COVID-019 at work will be covered by workers compensation (leaving proof issues aside) for all workers, not just emergency management workers (where he does have emergency powers relating to extending WCC coverage), when the workers comp statute explicitly says such infectious diseases (other than in the case of those directly caring for infected folks) are not covered by workers comp, which is just standard workers comp law about everywhere. Has anyone asked the insurance companies about this alleged wildly expanded liability for them? Some hint that there is realization out there of this prospect of no-WCC coverage-therefore-possible- employer-liability-for- negligent-conduct comes from the new task force report: “Across the Task Force there is broad support for the need to sensibly protect organizations from liability related to COVID-19 as well as possible loss of protections under the Arkansas Workers Compensation Act.” (Note: The Gov recently referred to some potential issues involving WCC coverage. . .no kidding; but he thinks employers somehow will voluntarily pay the equivalent of WCC medical and benefits?) So, we’re going to get (by legislative action, it now appears) broad immunity for employers but there won’t be any worker’s comp coverage for regular infected workers. . . Already we’re seeing half-hearted or worse actions by even large employers regarding worker protections. . .

We talked some more about this, including my notion that even an emergency can’t override the Constitution’s promise of the ability to go before a jury for damage claims. When I asked if I could quote him, he added:

Sure. The bottom line is that if you can prove that you caught COVID-19 at work caused by the negligence of the employer’s practices, you’d have a case, as the employers are not protected by WCC on that score, and that’s what the employers don’t want to deal with (not that there’s much chance of you actually being able to prove up all that. . . .) Now, if the employer gets broad immunity in this regard through a new legislative act (and I don’t think that can or will be retroactive. . . .), that leaves the worker formally with what he has now as a practical matter. Federal government. payment of COVID medical bills? Health insurance payment of medical bills, after high deductibles and co-pays? Generous paid sick leave that all these employers offer? Social Security disability if you’re really whacked by the COVID and can’t work at all; if simply reduced to lingering respiratory, blood, or other organ problems, then you can just suffer and die, because this, ladies and gentlemen, is America.

Assume the position, Arkansas. The Senate has declared it’s ready to stick it to you and the House probably isn’t far behind.