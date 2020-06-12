Gov. Asa Hutchinson had another day to make excuses for easing health restrictions as the count of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rose by 731 in 24 hours, the biggest one-day jump ever. Even excluding prison cases, the number of community cases was a record — 524 against a previous record of 448.

In response to a question, he insisted there’s no connection between lifting restrictions and new cases and he is not reconsidering easing business restrictions. The solution is for people to “act responsibly,” he said.

The daily coronavirus count

New cases in 24 hours increased 731, from 10,816 to 11,547. Deaths rose by five to 176. Hospitalizations rose by 16, to 203, a record. Of the new cases, 207 are in prisons, with most from the East Arkansas state prison in Lee County.

The 3,764 active cases are also a new record. Almost 6,000 people were tested with more than 7 percent positive. The overall positive rate in the state since inception is about 6.5 percent.

207 in correctional institutions, with East Arkansas Regional

The leaders among counties: Washington with 220, Benton with 91, Madison with 32, Lee with 32, Pulaski County with 25 and Sebastian with 24. More than a third of the new cases came from 199 workers identified as positive by testing at Tyson Foods in Northwest Arkansas.

Hutchinson emphasized that of the Tyson cases, only one person was symptomatic. He said it is important for people to know some people don’t feel sick who could be carrying the virus and thus it was important to follow good health

He posted CDC guidelines that people should follow, including one many people in Arkansas, including merchants and others, are not following.

If such guidelines aren’t followed, cases will go up, the governor said.

Because of the continued case growth, the governor said he had activated 20 National Guard members to assist the Health Department in contact tracing and would accelerate a request for proposals from private contractors to do the work as well.

The governor added, “As I look into next week I do expect the cases to continue to increase.”

Dr. Jose Romero, tapped to be the next director of the Health Department, urged everyone to wear masks in public and also in close family settings. A new study says mask-wearing has been a definitive help in reducing increases in the virus.

In the Q&A period, the governor said he believed hospitals were prepared for the surge in cases. He asserted hospitals were able to do normal activities as well as care for COVID-19 cases. But he said contingency plans were being made if a “capacity issue” developed.

He said he’d consulted a medical advisory board before deciding to move into Phase 2. He insisted it was based on science.

Would he mandate face covering? No. He said, “it would not be enforceable or realistic in a rural state” where people can easily socially distance. “But it is important that we do it.”

He said no one should worry about traveling to different regions of Arkansas. And he said he’d told a relative there was no need to isolate in Northwest Arkansas. “We need to be out. We need to do our business. We need to live life. Just do it carefully and safely.”

Would Arkansas have been better off if the governor had ordered shelter in place early? He said the experience in other states suggested otherwise, with rising cases after periods of sheltering. And, he said, that meant our economy wasn’t as heavily hit. “We made a very good decision. It was prudent for Arkansas. For sure, history will be a judge of that.”

He wouldn’t say what the state is doing is “not working.” He said the state’s strategy is correct, but it needs to do better. He said, “so many states are dealing with exactly what we’re dealing with.” He said the virus is unpredictable. He said he didn’t know if he should take economic development trips later in the year, for example. “This is difficult for everybody implementing strategy.”

Opinion: Mixed messaging — resume normal activities but wash your hands — does NOT encourage people to follow safe practices if they are inclined to be resistant in the first place.