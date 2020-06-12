The city of Little Rock has announced reopening of park playgrounds.

Signs will be placed at playgrounds to caution against groups of more than 10 people and the signs will encourage distancing, face coverings and hand washing.

Sand volleyball courts, the two city golf courses and the tennis center opened in May and the parks department is taking reservations for park pavilion rental.

No opening dates have been set for splash pads, outdoor basketball courts, community and fitness centers and swimming pools.