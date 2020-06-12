FORMER FRIENDS: Linda Collins (left) and Rebecca O'Donnell in Facebook photo.

KAIT reports that Special Circuit Judge John Fogleman today rejected Rebecca O’Donnel’s constitutional challenges to the capital murder charge filed against her in the death of former Sen. Linda Collins of Pocahontas, found stabbed to death at her home last year.

O’Donnell was charged after police found video recordings from a security camera of O’Donnell removing the camera. Other evidence has not been revealed, but the prosecution has said the motive was financial gain. O’Donnell had been a friend of Collins. Her boyfriend at one time had some control over Collins’ financial affairs with a power of attorney. He has not been charged or otherwise implicated in the case and has said O’Donnell is innocent.

Fogleman allowed O’Donnell to meet with her attorneys. In-person visitation has been limited by coronavirus protocols. He said he’d consider allowing a doctor to examine her at the jail, but not for her to leave the jail to see a doctor. And he said she could appear in street clothes before the jury at her trial later this year.

No mention in the KAIT coverage of whether the parties discussed today what material from search warrant affidavits and other evidence might be publicly released in advance of trial. O’Donnell’s attorneys also are seeking some idea of what the state is attempting to prove relative to pecuniary gain. It has executed numerous search warrants, examined vehicles and also gathered digital records of Collins’ phone, computer and business.

The court filed with the circuit clerk a summary of today’s proceeding and it indicates he’s received responses from the defense on unsealing some matters. He said he’d rule after hearing from the state. He put off a decision on several points. The summary

DEFENDANT APPEARS W/ATTYS K STREET AND L SHORT AND STATE APPEARS BY ATTYS J REED AND R DITTRICH–MOTIONS ARGUED AND CT GRANTS SOME AND DENIES SOME–MOTION FOR TRANSPORT TO DOCTOR–DENIED FOR NOW BUT DEF TO EXPLORE WHETHER DOCTOR WILLING TO COME TO JAIL–MOTION FOR ACCESS TO COUNSEL GRANTED IN PART–IN REGARD TO UNSEALING SOME MATTERS PREVIOUSLY FILED UNDER SEAL DEFENSE TO PROVIDE LIST OF ITEMS NO OBJECTION AND THOSE TO WHICH OBJECTION MADE TO STATE AND TO COURT–COURT WILL RULE AFTER HEARING FROM STATE–COURT THEN HEARD MOTIONS FILED MAY 27 AND MADE RULINGS AS TO EACH–3 OF THESE MOTIONS WERE RESERVED FOR LATER HEARING INCLUDING MOTION TO PROHIBIT PHOTOGRAPHS, MOTION TO PROVIDE NOTICE OF ALLEGED BAD ACTS AND MOTION FOR BILL OF PARTICULARS–HEARING ON MOTIONS TO SUPPRESS AND OTHER MOTIONS RESET FOR AUGUST 6TH AND 7TH OF AUGUST–JNF +

O’Donnell is being held in Randolph County without bond. She also faces charges in Jackson County, where she was held for a time, for allegedly talking to other inmates about putting out a hit on people involved in the case.