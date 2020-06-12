Even Republicans get it. It makes little sense to name military bases after people who fought AGAINST the United States. Even Sen. John Boozman sounded amenable to “debating” name changes. Sen. Tom Cotton? Can’t wait for him to weigh in.

History really is invisible to many white people, as Guy Lancaster wrote in the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Imagine being a black West Point cadet living in the Robert E. Lee Barracks. Or, as the New York Times reported in an article about black service people:

“It is really kind of a slap in the face to those African-American soldiers who are on bases named after generals who fought for their cause,” said Jerry Green, a retired noncommissioned officer who trained at Ft. Bragg, N.C., which is named for a Confederate general, Braxton Bragg. “That cause was slavery.”

Arkansas is getting into the fray.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy stands firm in Hot Springs. It won’t relocate its Confederate idolatry from a plaza it owns in downtown Hot Springs. The city manager notes the city could condemn the land if they won’t agree to a voluntary relocation. Good idea.

Imagine being a black visitor motoring down Central Avenue and coming upon a monument to people who fought the United States to preserve slavery?

The same for black people who walk to the Arkansas Capitol past two monuments to the war to preserve slavery. This is also the case in the city’s MacArthur Park, though the statue there at least stands at a military museum in a building that figured in the conflict. You could argue for assembling statues there, with plenty of appropriate context.

Also: imagine being a student in the majority-black Little Rock School District and being assigned to a school (3 percent white enrollment) named for a traitor to the Union who spied in support of the war to preserve slavery. I’m talking about David O. Dodd, of course. How do you explain this to a black student or parent?

OK. Enough provocation to start the day.

The other side: Donald Trump thinks the Civil War is a winner for him. He’s fighting base name changes and will go to Tulsa, with its awful racial history, for Juneteenth (as if he had a clue what Juneteenth was unlessl he got a simple drawing to illustrate). Yesterday, he had a “conversation” on race and policing in Dallas from which the three top law enforcement officials in the city were excluded. They happen to be black.

The nightmare: What if Trump is right?