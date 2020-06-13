The state Health Department reported the COVID-19 case total at mid-afternoon today at 12,095, an increase of 548 from midday yesterday.

Not long ago, that would have been a record for one day, but that was before Friday’s report of a 731-case increase. There are now 4,055 active cases, a new high.

There was one additional death added to the count, for a total of 177.

The county breakdown continues to emphasize the flood of news cases in Northwest Arkansas.

Cumulatively, Washington County is the state leader with 1,710 cases, followed by Benton with 1,362 and Pulaski with 1,266.

The governor didn’t hold a briefing today. He had predicted a continued rise in cases, from increased testing, of course. Particularly in the poultry processing industry.

To date, the state reports 193,794 tests, which means the positive number of cases is running about 6 percent.