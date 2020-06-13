

Perfect photo of a smirking Tom Cotton atop a right-wing Washington Examiner story yukking about the senator buying an anti-Joe Biden ad in the New York Times, recently humiliated for running a factually and intellectually deficient op-ed by Cotton in support of using military boots to stomp demonstrators for racial justice.

It was perfect because Cotton smiles primarily at another’s pain or discomfort. He’s having a high time gigging the New York Times, which he hates, for giving him multiple platforms for Trumpism.

Advertisement

Cotton’s standards are also reflected by a recent tweet from his former aide, David Ray, a right-wing state legislative candidate now toiling for Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin. (There’s a chameleon. He is a full Trumper now despite having opposed him in 2016. Griffin once was a political hit man for the Trump-despised George W. Bush and supported Marco Rubio before going all-Trump.)

Ray proclaims Cotton is living “rent-free” in the head of the Times.

Advertisement

Buying an ad is rent-free?

Come live in the head of the Arkansas Times, senator. We could use some of the loot you’re spending from the Kochs and similar on newspaper advertising.

Advertisement

Not likely. Cotton doesn’t give the Arkansas Times the routine press services of his publicly financed staff so I doubt he’d push any special-interest cash our way. He talks primarily to reporters who give him proper deference.

That’s fine. But picking and choosing who may speak is somewhat hypocritical given sanctimony like this that issued from Cotton last week.

“Cancel Culture” is a plague on America. It threatens the very principles of free inquiry and open debate upon which our society is based. https://t.co/d9Tip59GHh — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 11, 2020

He also snarked (or who knows, maybe he was serious) that the New York Times should have squelched an op-ed HE didn’t like.

Advertisement

Running this column puts lives in danger. pic.twitter.com/SkESdnYpX2 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 13, 2020

Speaking of free inquiry: I’d still like to know details of the rat-fucking Cotton gave potential Democratic opponent Josh Mahony. It forced him out of a Cotton challenge in the last hours of filing, with no chance for the Democratic Party to find a substitute. Cotton won’t talk to me. Neither will Mahony. Perhaps it will be revealed when someone writes a Caro-like biography of the wannabe future president.