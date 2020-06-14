HAPPENING NOW: According to a Walmart spokesperson, stores in the area are closed due to protesting.

As of right now, Walmart locations on Bowman, Shackleford and Cantrell have closed, and Sam’s Club on Bowman is also closed. More: https://t.co/VoLjroFntX — THV11 (@THV11) June 14, 2020

Just saw this on KTHV Twitter feed, closure of Walmart and Sam’s stores in Little Rock on account of demonstrations, apparently part of the continuing Black Lives Matter protests in Little Rock.

I’ve sent an inquiry to Walmart corporate.

UPDATE: They responded that these stores had been closed today after protests began about 10:30 a.m. today.

Walmart #5244, Cantrell Road

Walmart #126, S Shackleford Rd.

Walmart #5708, Bowman Rd.

Sam’s Club #8104, Bowman Rd

Walmart #124 (Baseline Road)

“We’re monitoring this situation closely and will continue closing stores as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. We recognize the important role we play in the Little Rock community and plan to reopen stores at an appropriate time.”

Will Yandell is on the scene.

The Walmart over on Shackleford in Little Rock, Arkansas. Legal observers in characteristic green caps are present. #LittleRockProtests pic.twitter.com/QhmXXqqOnH — Will 🧐 (@wtyandell) June 14, 2020

Also Alexis Wainwright from KARK:

Business has been disrupted, obviously, and customers inconvenienced, but there have been no reports of violence or damage. Police are out in force and consulted with Walmart in decisions today. I have asked if it prompted any no police actions.