The state Racing Commission will take up competing applications to open a casino in Pope County at a meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Michael Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette tried mightily but couldn’t get far in assessing the lay of the land as to commission preferences for the Cherokee Nation or Gulfside Casino Partnership. The commission WILL pick one. It has already made clear it doesn’t believe “no casino” is an option, though a petition drive is underway to give that option to Arkansas voters in November. The Democrat-Gazette’s objections DID get state officials to relent from an original plan to allow no public to attend. It now says “credentialed” reporters may attend. (“Credentialing” reporters is not one of my favorite things. Today, anybody can be a reporter with a computer and a social media account and even print up a nifty press card if they desire. Letting the government decide who is and is not a qualified reporter is a slippery slope. The governor, for example, has made it difficult for a newcomer reporter, a diligent compiler of COVID-19 information, to join his daily press briefings. At his dog-and-pony shows another informed voice on coronavirus would be welcome.)

But back to casinos, Jeannie Roberts of the Democrat-Gazette unearthed a sweetener — $4 million worth — the Pope County judge and Cherokees have offered to the city of Russellville to be supportive of their proposal. You’ll remember the city didn’t participate in the deal-making that produced a $38 million bri.., er, incentive package, for the county and other local agencies to endorse the Cherokee casino proposal. Russellville Mayor Richard Harris told Roberts the offer of a $2 million water park and $2 million in other benefits was nice, but he didn’t sound ready to gobble the bait to be nice.

Arkansas PBS will broadcast the meeting on its ARCAN website. The credentialed crowd can listen in on a conference call should they not choose to get in an enclosed space with whoever attends in person.

I had asked if a private consultant hired by the Racing Commission would produce an evaluation in advance of the meeting. Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the agency, responded on that and the procedure to be followed Thursday:

Jim Fox (consultant under contract with the Racing Commission) will not be providing Commissioners a report prior to Thursday’s meeting. He will participate in the interviews of both Pope County applicants Thursday while providing guidance to Commissioners on the information provided (both the responses provided and the information within the applications). There will be scoresheets that will be subject to FOIA following Thursday’s meeting along with a list of questions. We anticipate about an hour will be spent with each company. The applicants will have an opportunity to make a presentation, which will be followed by questions. Commissioners and Mr. Fox have been provided both applications for review. Whether the formal intent to award a license is announced/issued at the close of Thursday’s meeting or within a few days of the meeting is yet to be determined as that is at the discretion of the Commission. However, the scores will be complete at that time.

Know this: Whatever happens Thursday, court battles will continue.

In case you are coming in late: State voters in 2018 passed an amendment legalizing full casinos at existing casinos at West Memphis and Hot Springs. They authorized additional casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties. The Quapaw tribe won the permit in Jefferson County and it is in operation. Pope County travails? Many.