The governor took a day off from briefings again today, but coronavirus did not: The daily Health Department update shows a rise of 406 cases from yesterday, to 12,501, with two more deaths, for a total according to the state of 179.

Consider this today’s open line, along with a brief Sunday news roundup.

Arkansas moves to Phase 2 reopening officially Monday, though it’s obvious to many that the number heeding urging on social distancing and mask-wearing is being widely ignored.

Here’s just one of many national articles featuring Arkansas’s rise in COVID-19 cases per capita after the governor’s decision to avoid a lockdown and to move expeditiously toward returning business to normal. The economy, he has said, is a major concern here.

The Daily Beast article quoted Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state epidemiologist, at length about hot spots in the state and other matters. This quote caught Leslie Peacock’s eye and she flagged it for me:

In a demographic breakdown of its cases, the Arkansas Department of Health reported that 21 percent of all infections to-date were among the state’s Hispanic population and that 59 percent were in people under the age of 45. Dillaha said officials have not been able to determine whether those cases have been epidemiologically linked to specific environments. They have invited in a team from the CDC—which will arrive on Saturday—in order to “help us assess and investigate the situation, so we can better understand what steps we need to take to break the chains of transmission,” she added. Dillaha was hesitant to link the surge in cases to any one case, but noted that, if she had to, “it would probably be the loosening of restrictions.” “We didn’t have a stay-at-home order, but we did have some limitations implemented by the governor, like gyms and schools and restaurants closed,” said Dillaha. “Now we’re loosening those restrictions and we are starting to see an increase in the number of cases.”

At his daily briefings, Hutchinson, bolstered by Health Director Nate Smith, have said repeatedly that there’s no indication in the data that easing of restrictions was linked to the rise in cases.