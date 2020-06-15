The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today granted a stay of federal Judge P.K. Holmes’ order suspending parts of Arkansas’s law on circulation of ballot petitions on account of the coronavirus crisis.

It will put a serious obstacle in the path of any ballot petition, even one well-funded like the group that brought this lawsuit.

Advertisement

Holmes ruled that people circulating petitions to qualify an amendment to establish a nonpartisan legislative districting commission need not comply with the witnessing and notary provisions of the petition law, thus allowing individual signatures to be submitted by people who could download a copy of the petition and sign it. The drive had significant private funding from a good-government group, but it will be stretched to make the ballot now.

The ruling has been interpreted as applying to any ballot petition effort, which gave life to drives for a casino amendment, to repeal a legal casino in Pope County and to legalize marijuana.

Advertisement

Secretary of State John Thurston, who certifies election petitions appealed to the 8th Circuit, with Attorney General Leslie Rutledge arguing that the judge’s decision amounted to legislating.

The 8th Circuit issued a brief order today granting an administrative stay and consolidating the request for a stay with the merits of the case. It expedited a briefing schedule, with final briefs due June 25.

Advertisement

Backers of constitutional amendments must submit more than 89,000 signatures by July 3.

I’m attempting to reach representatives of the petition drive if this decision halts signature gathering or if it will continue as planned.

UPDATE: I’m expecting a statement shortly, but it appears this decision could limit the signature effort to the conventional gathering by paid canvassers who must witness signatures and notarize the signature sheets. A question will continue until a decision about any other signatures gathered by the means allowed by Holmes.

UPDATE II: Here’s the statement:

Advertisement

th Circuit considers the state’s appeal. As we wait for a decision, we will continue to collect signatures through canvassers who are exercising every precaution to protect their own health and the health of Arkansas voters. We encourage those wanting to sign a petition to go to our website where we can point them to one of our signing stations or arrange for a canvasser to meet them at their home. Given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across Arkansas, we are disappointed that the State filed an appeal that would put the health and safety of Arkansans at greater risk for exercising their First Amendment rights. We remain confident in our case as the 8Circuit considers the state’s appeal. As we wait for a decision, we will continue to collect signatures through canvassers who are exercising every precaution to protect their own health and the health of Arkansas voters. We encourage those wanting to sign a petition to go to our website arvotersfirst.org where we can point them to one of our signing stations or arrange for a canvasser to meet them at their home.

The secretary of state has until Aug. 20 to certify a measure for the ballot. Ballots must be provided to counties by mid-September, but the state also notes that sometime before that deadline is required for printing. The state argues it would be “sowing chaos” not to enforce the law as written and overturn Holmes. It speculates on whether the plaintiffs would seek a deadline extension should the 8th Circuit rule in their favor on a suspension of some signature-gathering rules.