The New Yorker is the latest to dig into the COVID-19 outbreak at Cummins prison.

And dig Rachel Aviv did, through the well-spoken words of a lifer and others about unpaid labor on hoe squads, the crowded conditions, the slow reaction to the outbreak, sick men in punitive isolation cells, uncaring and inadequate health care, working while sick, inmate strikes, the galloping spread to nearly a thousand inmates and staff, riots, injuries, death.

It’s a deep look at a Cummins culture that has been historically rotten, including a class system for inmates, some with better assignments than others, including even babysitting free-world employees’ children.

In short, the “dark and evil world” that federal Judge J. Smith Henley found at Cummins in the 1970s en route to some mandated reforms sounds darker and more evil today thanks to coronavirus. The system is breaking down.

Bobby Roberts, a former member of the Arkansas Board of Corrections, told me, “What always fascinated me about our prison system is the implied contract that exists between the inmate and the correctional officer.” In theory, it shouldn’t be possible for an officer to contain a barracks of some fifty men, but, Roberts said, “there’s the written prison rules, and then there’s the way things actually operate, which is a matter of both sides understanding the boundaries.” As the outbreak spread, the contract broke down. Some officers stopped coming to work, because they were sick or afraid. Those who showed up rarely made security rounds. They delivered meals sporadically, on carts typically used to transport laundry or trash. One man said that when he tried to submit a grievance an officer advised him not to expect the form to be signed by a sergeant, the first step for resolving a complaint. The officer said that he’d seen grievances in a bathroom trash can.

Poor food led to riots, the article recounts. Inmates were tear-gassed, which can make respiratory tracts more susceptible to infection.

Attention is given to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s decision to treat Cummins cases as if they didn’t count in the state case count.

“It hurt,” Qadir told me. “Here it is, right now in 2020, and the Governor doesn’t even want us to be a statistic. Imagine that. If they don’t count us when we’re sick and dying, then we really are nobody.” Another man in the Think Tank told me, “A lot of guys just shake their heads. They don’t think they can change anything—the hopelessness is so big, so complex—so they’d rather not think about it.”

The article recounts the legal effort, unsuccessful so far, to win federal court help to improve conditions.

Bottom line, in addition to 11 deaths at Cummins:

Cummins has had the tenth-largest coronavirus outbreak in the nation—nine hundred and fifty-six people, including sixty-five staff members, have tested positive—but the Division of Correction has made only minimal steps to contain it. The inmates aren’t given access to alcohol-based hand sanitizer, even though the medical director of infectious diseases for the state’s Department of Health has advocated for its use. “Maybe science will take precedence now in current situation,” he wrote, in an e-mail to the secretary of the department. Men are still sleeping in open barracks, less than three feet apart. (A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections told me in an e-mail that if inmates in every other bed follow new instructions to sleep with their feet in the spot typically occupied by their heads, their faces will be “separated by 6 feet from the next inmate’s pillow.”)

The governor and his correction leader claim the crisis at Cummins has passed. Inmates say many are still sick and untreated. If new cases aren’t being recorded it’s because testing isn’t being done.

There’s simply too much stuff here to do justice. Read it. Be ashamed.