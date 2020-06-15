Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business reports that the Arkansas Public Service Commission has refused to approve a plan by Entergy to charge a special rate for power generated by a new solar power facility.

The growing solar power industry saw it as a blow to their business. They recently won a PSC order, over Entergy objections, preserving a special rate given solar power generators for excess power out into the Entergy system.

Advertisement

Here’s the order.

It says Entergy can revise the proposal and the commission will determine after opportunity for comment and hearing “whether the revised offering constitutes a competitive solar product that is more attractive to customers than that originally offered under SEPO Option A; that is more protective of the interests of non-participating ratepayers; that will enhance the creation and nurturing of a competitive market for renewable energy products and services in Arkansas; and that is just and reasonable and in the public interest.”

Advertisement