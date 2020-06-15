#Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston dropped a Friday evening sneak memo, ordering even at risk state employees to end remote work on Monday June 15, without any regards for their lives. this goes against all CDC & AR Dept of Health guidelines. @arkansasblog — Omar Barama (@OmarBarama) June 13, 2020



Commerce Secretary Mike Preston notified employees in his department shortly before 2 p.m. Friday that all were expected to return to office work today after weeks of telecommuting on account of coronavirus.

It was not universally cheered, as you can see from a Tweet posted over the weekend.

I asked for a copy of the memo, which I received today, along with this further comment from Alisha Curtis, communications director for Preston’s department:

Regarding the return to work memo, attached is the email Secretary Preston sent to agency directors on Friday, June 12, along with a copy of the Return to On-Site Work Requirements policy issued by the Department of Transformation and Shared Services on Thursday, June 11. As you can see, the policy applies to all state employees, not just employees of the Department of Commerce. Please also note that the policy explicitly permits those with a high-risk condition to work from home.

NOTED: the actual memo says MAY return to work. Each department has discretion. Preston’s memo isn’t couched in those terms

Also: A worker isn’t allowed to merely declare a high-risk condition and continue working remotely. Here’s what the policy says:

The CDC guidelines for high-risk condition are here. They say:

Based on what we know now, those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are: People 65 years and older

People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including:

People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

People who have serious heart conditions

People who are immunocompromised Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications

People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 40 or higher)

People with diabetes

People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis

People with liver disease

This CDC guidance seems to say, for one, that being 65 is ground enough to continue to work at home. It will be interesting to see how the agencies of government apply the new rule, particularly as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Arkansas.

UPDATE: A state worker who request anonymity comments: