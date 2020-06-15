Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced today three executive orders to provide immunity from lawsuits for businesses and health care providers as a result of workers or customers who are infected with coronavirus.

Here is a link to governor’s news release which includes links to the orders

He said this was an alternative to a special legislative session, as supported by the majority of the Senate and the majority of the Republican members of the House. But he said some legislators didn’t want to have a legislative session during this time.

He credited leaders of the legislature for joining in consensus proposals that could meet legislators’ concerns without a session. He called on House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and Senate President Pro Tem Jim Hendren to speak in support.

Shepherd said the orders were “adequate” and send a positive message to businesses. Lawyers have raised questions about the legal limits of what the governor may do on immunity through executive order. Redress of wrongs by trial are rooted in the Arkansas Constitution.

Hendren repeated the need for protection, though no lawsuit has been filed against anyone. A number of experts say proving the contraction of disease from a business would be difficult.

Hendren said the orders are not intended to provide “a free pass for bad actors.” He said employers are still expected to provide safe workplaces.

Hendren emphasized one order will expand workers comp to provide benefits if worker contracts COVID-19. Currently, workers compensation isn’t paid for disease contracted during employment. However, the governor said there has to be a “causal connection” between work and COVID-19 for payments to be made. Easy to say; hard to prove. “It can be a challenge,” he was forced to admit under questioning. “But it opens a door.”

Another executive order will allow health care workers to use “crisis standards” in treatment of the sick. They will be immune from liability for that care.

All businesses likewise will receive immunity from lawsuit over damage to workers or customers from the diseases as long as their practices are not “willful, reckless or intentional. They must substantially comply with public health directives.

“I hope this serves as an incentive for good behavior,” the governor said.

The governor insisted the orders were needed. Lawsuits have been filed in other states, he said. The filing of a lawsuit doesn’t equal winning a lawsuit.

Shepherd said the orders were a protection against “frivolous litigation.” And he insisted it wasn’t an “absolute bar” to litigation. Close enough, you may be sure. Hendren said the “outliers” would still be dealt with. He also insisted it was to help small businesses to deal with “uncharted worders.”

Nobody who spoke at the news conference advocated the interests of workers are the public, only businesses.

Why should customers feel comfortable going to these businesses if they need this level of protection, Andrew DeMillo asked. And he also asked about the contradictory message of re-opening.

The governor said life can’t be “on hold” for six months while waiting for a vaccine. He said businesses must be able to maintain a customer base. He claims the looser rule incentivizes businesses to follow CDC guidelines. Huh? By making it harder to sue them?

The orders remain in force as long as the state of emergency exists.

A quick disagreement from Rep. Andrew Collins of Little Rock echoes my thinking:

Taking away someone’s right to be made whole when they’re hurt by a negligent business is bad policy. Skipping the Legislature to avoid tough questions, meaningful debate, and bills on policing, racial justice, and helping people survive this crisis? Very disappointing. #arpx — Andrew Collins (@andrewcollinsAR) June 15, 2020

On the other hand, a lawyer from the defense side argues the crafters of the proposal went too far on the side of the injured by setting a “reckless” standard, which could just mean merely negligent or imprudent. Ordinary care standards are good enough for the CDC, this argument goes.

Meanwhile cases continue to rise.

Daily coronavirus count

The state added 416 new COVID-19 cases today, rising from 12,501 yesterday to 12,917. Hospitalizations climbed by five to 206. Deaths rose three, to 182.

The leaders in one-day county increases: 126 in Washington, 53 in Benton, 25 in Pope and 20 in Sevier.

The governor said the situation remained serious and he emphasized, as he always does, the need to comply with health guidelines. At the same time, state employees have been ordered back to work and virtually every area of commercial endeavor is moving toward reopening.

On other topics:

The governor dodged specific questions about ICU capacity. It’s sufficient statewide, he said. It’s less clear in Northwest Arkansas.