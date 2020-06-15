What a day for the U.S. Supreme Court: Affirmation of gay rights and refusal to take up a bunch of cases by which the gun lobby hoped to overturn varying restrictions on guns.

Even the late Justice Antonin Scalia declared the 2nd Amendment isn’t a bar to gun regulation, but the gun lobby never quits trying to overturn such limits. The Supreme Court isn’t ready to give total control to the nuts just yet, anyway. Barfin’ Bart O’Kavanaugh signaled he’s hankering to do so, however.

The Supreme Court could also muster only two justices willing to agree with the Trump administration to review California’s sanctuary law that limits local operation with federal immigration officials.