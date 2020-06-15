We reported Saturday on the NCAA Board of Governors’ decision to encourage its 1,100-member institutions to give athletes a day off from sports Nov. 3 to participate in the general election. The decision grew out of the increasing involvement in black athletes in the movement for racial justice.
I got a response this morning from Kevin Trainor, chief public relations officer for the University of Arkansas athletic department, to my question about the UA’s plans for the day.
In response to your question, we have an initiative through our student-athlete development program that will encourage student-athletes to exercise their right to vote. The program will assist student-athletes with resources, including information on opportunities to register to vote, if they are not currently, including the process for application for absentee ballots in their respective states.
As part of that initiative, Razorback Athletics will work with our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) to determine the best way to provide an opportunity for student-athletes to cast their ballots on election day.