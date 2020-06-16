By
Max Brantley
On
12:08 pm


Just noticed on Twitter this hashtag #BlackatUARK about the experience of African-Americans, students and faculty, at the University of Arkansas.

I recommend reading it, as several Arkansas faculty members have done. At top is one of many.

Advertisement

It is impossible to vouch for every statement. But they ring true. Some need no independent verification of their essence. For example:

I expect to see similar threads from other campuses.

Advertisement

At  Fayetteville, the chancellor has responded:

Advertisement