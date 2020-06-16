Being #BlackatUark is having to defend the Girls basketball team from racist trolls and DEATH THREATS when they kneeled. — ari 🌙 (@notordinari) June 16, 2020



Just noticed on Twitter this hashtag #BlackatUARK about the experience of African-Americans, students and faculty, at the University of Arkansas.

I recommend reading it, as several Arkansas faculty members have done. At top is one of many.

It is impossible to vouch for every statement. But they ring true. Some need no independent verification of their essence. For example:

Being #BlackatUark is to be in an Education class full of white students who are ignorant of the financial disparities and systematic inequalities within the educational system that negatively impact the black community… — Tamara K✨ (@_tamaraky_) June 16, 2020

I expect to see similar threads from other campuses.

At Fayetteville, the chancellor has responded:

I have been reading #blackatUARK and I hear you. Your experiences as black students are powerful, painful testaments to the vital work we need to do to make our campus equitable and inclusive. These hard, real discussions are an important step to affect change together. #UARK — Joseph Steinmetz (@JoeSteinmetz) June 16, 2020

