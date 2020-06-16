HOT SPRINGS — Gov. Asa Hutchinson took his daily briefing on the road today but it didn’t change the news. More cases. More deaths. And bad news for the unemployed: Their waiver from reporting attempts to find work to qualify for unemployment benefits ends June 28.

He wasn’t asked about, nor has his office responded to, questions about the human disaster at Cummins Prison and questions about the constitutionality and legality of executive orders he issued yesterday.

Daily coronavirus count

Arkansas added 274 confirmed cases of coronavirus since yesterday. The total rose from 12,917 to 13,191. Deaths rose by six to 188. Hospitalizations rose by eight to 214.

Hutchinson took comfort from the drop from 400-plus case rise in recent days.

4,175 tests were done in 24 hours, for a total of 208,000 tests since it began. The positive rate thus is in the 6 percent range, as is the overall rate from the beginning.

He said the hospital needs remained “manageable,” including in regions with big outbreaks.

He cheered the findings of a low level of positive tests in the mass testing of nursing home patients. This could lead to reopening the homes to visitors again, he said. He said a timeline and plan might be announced Wednesday.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state epidemiologist, gave a breakdown of positive cases by age group:

0-17 1,357 10 percent 18-24, 1469 11 percent 25-44, 5,012, 38 percent 45-64 4064, 3,840, 29 percent 65 up 1,512 11.5 percent

Deaths, however, have been concentrated among the oldest (134 of 188 65 and older).

Unemployment

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said unemployment claims had dropped over four weeks from 122,000 to 106,000. He said 32,000 have received pandemic assistance for self-employed.

He announced that a waiver of the search-for-work requirement would be reinstated at the end of this month, starting the week of June 28. An exemption will be allowed for people with an employment recall date from a furlough.

Q&A

Is the governor concerned about positive testing rates above 10 percent in Northwest Arkansas? Yes, the governor said, but he again seemed to dismiss it because of outbreaks in congregant facilities, such as the Benton County jail. He said he wouldn’t roll back from Phase 2 rules. “We’ll continue to study the data and respond to it.” He said the state might target a specific venue or geographic area if excessive rates continued.

He was asked about a higher death rate in Benton and Washington counties as reported by coroners than by the state? He turned the question over to Dillaha. She said the state figures are updated when the state receives death certificates. It could be the coroners are aware of deaths before the Health Department, she said.

He was pressed on rising cases following the beginning of summer and loosened travel and recreation rules. People should respond by following sound practices, not by a state rule change.

Why were state employees told Friday to return to work Monday when the legislature had said it wasn’t a good time to meet because of coronavirus? He said several factors entered into the decision to avoid a special session. The governor also insisted individual directors had the flexibility to address the needs of employees on the location of where they work. He said he saw no big change. People were expected to work Friday and expected to work Monday, he said.

Return to school? Many challenges exist, the governor said. But there has to be a plan to go back to school.

What about people who don’t seek medical attention because they don’t have health insurance? There is a gap, the governor said, and the state wants to cover it. He said a local health department could make arrangements for coverage.

Why aren’t people following the urging to wear masks and maintain distance? “It’s human nature,” Hutchinson said. He also said, “nationally there’s some political taint” to part of the discussion.

Again no one asked about the New Yorker horror story about Cummins prison conditions. I have sent a written question to the governor but have received no response.

He also wasn’t asked about legal opinions that he has neither statutory or constitutional authority for the emergency orders he issued yesterday. I have also asked in writing for his reaction to these opinions and for the legal opinion on which he based his decision to ignore the state Constitution, statutory limits and the essential separation of powers doctrine that he stepped over.