Today we’re excited to endorse @xjelliott in Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District! We know this former public school teacher, state senator, and incredible advocate has what it takes to FLIP this seat in November. pic.twitter.com/KcddVuyDFY — EMILY’s List (@emilyslist) June 16, 2020

That a group that works to elect women has endorsed Sen. Joyce Elliott isn’t exactly a surprise, certainly against the Trumpian stylings of incumbent Rep. French Hill.

Advertisement

But it will bring some financial support.

From the announcement:

Advertisement

Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List, released the following statement: “EMILY’s List is proud to endorse Joyce Elliott, a fierce advocate for Arkansan women and working families. As a state senator and chair of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus, Joyce has used her position of power to represent marginalized communities and address the issues most important to her constituents. “She is an award-winning legislator and former teacher who has dedicated her career to serving others. When Joyce becomes the first woman elected to serve in Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District, EMILY’s List is confident she will continue to be a powerful voice for progress and equality.”

I think another prominent national group will follow soon with an Elliott endorsement.

Flip the 2nd District? It’s a stretch. But the more Hill defends Donald Trump’s irrational behavior the more chance there is to carve a slice out of the independent-minded voters in the ring counties around Pulaski, which Elliott will carry handily.