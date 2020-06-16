Gov. Asa Hutchinson responded through a spokesman today to questions I submitted about a New Yorker article covering the COVID-19 outbreak at Cummins prison.

The article by Rachel Aviv, “Punishment by Pandemic,” was powerful, deeply reported and unflattering to prison management

The response:

Has the governor read the New Yorker article on conditions at Cummins prison?

From the Governor: “I was unaware of the article since The New Yorker did not contact our office for a comment in advance of publication. I have read it.”

If he has read it, or seen summaries of it, is he concerned at its sweeping criticism of management of the prison in the coronavirus crisis.

From the Governor: “The sweeping criticism demonstrates the problem with the article. The writer was not trying to be factual and balanced but to paint a 1960’s penal farm. It recites history from four decades ago but misses the mark in refusing to recognize significant reforms and the efforts in fighting Covid-19 in the prison system.”

Read the article. It describes prison conditions and events today, not only in the 1960s.

My follow-up to the governor was: What is not factual?

I will report any response.