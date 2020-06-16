Advertisement

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette announced today that its annual July 4 event, Pops on the River, had been canceled at the city’s request because of the potential difficulty of enforcing social distancing at a free event.

I got a photo yesterday that indicates music events outdoors can be held under guidelines suggested by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, but this was a paid event at a private venue.

Advertisement

The question of the day is whether people are willing to believe the governor that strict guidelines are still important at the same time he’s encouraging a return to as much business as usual. In a free setting with fireworks, music and beer, I’m inclined to agree with the city’s concern: Not so many.