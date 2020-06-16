Police say one man died and another was wounded in shootings about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the Trinity Village apartments at 1600 John Barrow Road.

Officers found Timothy Clemmons, 26, shot in the buttocks at the apartment. He was treated at a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A second shooting victim was taken to nearby Baptist Medical Center. Police were unable to interview Daishaun Allen, 21, before he died. No further details were released. Police are reviewing apartment surveillance camera footage.