Advertisement

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Kat Stromquist reported fully this morning on an event I mentioned yesterday — the appearance of Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and Capitol Police Chief Darren Hedden before a legislative committee reviewing recent Capitol protests.

A key objective seemed to be for legislators to fault Humphrey for his agency’s response to demonstrations beginning May 30 that included acts of vandalism the first few nights, among them painted graffiti on the Capitol. Humphrey stood his ground ably. He said he wasn’t prepared to unleash deadly force over property damage because it would have touched off worse. His first aim was the protection of officers and demonstrators, he said.

Advertisement

This is not a wholly popular idea, as sensible as it sounds. Questioning from senators indicated they though deadly force should have been employed. (CLARIFICATION: I quoted a tweet earlier that seem to express this view; it was intended to express what the reader understood to be the view of senators.)

Hedden, whose previous brushes with fame include ousting Little Rock School District parents from a state Board of Education meeting for exercising their 1st Amendment rights, was critical at the legislative committee meeting of Humphrey’s work during the protests, particularly a lack of communication. Humphrey was offended by Hedden’s reference to him as “that man.” Hedden is white; Humphrey is black. “That man” sounds like a racial dog whistle to me.

Advertisement

In any case, this sentence in Stromquist’s article indirectly quoting Hedden caught my attention.

He expressed concern Humphrey might have passed on intelligence to demonstrators. Hedden said he saw the chief and Little Rock mayor Frank Scott Jr. briefly join a protest group one evening.

Again with the “police intelligence,” which I’ve been skeptical about from the start. As it happens, I got another limited release of information from the State Police yesterday in response to my FOI request seeking evidence of the various references of “Antifa” designs on provoking violence in Little Rock. As yet, nothing credible has surfaced. My latest release, it so happens, has several photos of armed, white protesters wearing garb, such as a Hawaiian shirt, believed to be indicative of right-wing, not left-wing, groups. Hedden also provided photos of armed black males in the protest group. They have been a regular presence as security for the group and have been accused of no improper action.

Yesterday’s material comprised several photos and text messages received from Hedden and others. “Intelligence?” You decide. But note that Hedden is quoted as having received information from LRPD, an agency he was reluctant to share with.

Here’s a text from Hedden sharing a photo of an armed man accompanying a message that a group called the Hiwaymen would be heading to Little Rock to respond to reports of planned looting.

Advertisement

Some more Hedden intelligence.

The demonstrations are about racial equity. Some black legislators — Sen. Joyce Elliott and Rep. Vivian Flowers — tried to introduce that element into the committee conversation yesterday but were gaveled out of order by Republican Sen. Gary Stubblefield.

The committee meeting led to a comment from former Rep. Charles Blake of Little Rock, now a top aide to Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and a defender of the mayor’s police chief. His comments are salient. Follow the entire thread.

Today my former colleagues at the State Capitol, held a meeting to discuss the damage to the Capitol during the protest. Let me be clear, if you are more concerned with the damage caused by the protest than the systematic damage that caused the protest, you are the problem. — Charles Blake (@charlesjblake) June 15, 2020

Blake was unhappy, too, that Chris Burks, a lawyer in several lawsuits filed against Humphrey over his management, testified before the committee. That WAS a head-scratcher.

UPDATE: Burks responded: