Arkansas casinos reopened May 18, at a third of capacity and without all gambling options available, and the monthly revenue figures reflect those limitations.

Looking only at slot machine revenues — the major revenue generator at casinos — the state Racing Commission showed these results in May. Oaklawn, on a percentage basis, did the best of the three, with revenue from 14 days, May 18-31, hitting a third of pre-closure results in 29 days of operation in February.

Advertisement

Southland in West Memphis

$92.1 million in wagers and $7.2 million in house win before state taxes in May. This compared with $303.4 million in wagering in February, the last full month of gambling before state-ordered casino closures in mid-March.

Advertisement

Oaklawn in Hot Springs

$52.6 million in wagers and a $4.6 million house win before the tax take. This compares with $157.4 in wagering in February.

Advertisement

Saracen in Pine Bluff

$14.5 million in wagers and almost $1 million worth of house win before the tax take. This compares with $65 million wagering in February.

While down, the figures may not be down as much as expected. Wagering in May, on a daily basis, exceeded 33 percent of the February daily average — roughly 47 percent at Saracen, 63 percent at Southland and 69 percent at Oaklawn.