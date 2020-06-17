The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Joe Flaherty reports that a legislative review subcommittee has again rejected a state agency rule to prohibit medium- and large-scale hog farms in the Buffalo River watershed.

There are no such operations currently, the state having paid millions to buy out the big C and H feeder hog operation next to a major tributary of the Buffalo.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and environmentalists support the rule. Legislators say it will have a chilling effect on agriculture.

The full Legislative Council could still approve the rule from the state’s environmental agency. Can the governor twist enough arms?