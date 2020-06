Scenic Hill Solar announced that it will break ground Monday on the first of three solar power plants it is building with Forrest City.

When complete, the plants will provide 3.46 megawatts of power, enough to power all of Forrest City government and municipal operations, the company said.

The first plan will be built on city property adjacent to Belleville Shoe Company and a half-mile east of the Woodruff Electric Cooperative headquarters.