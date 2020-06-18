The Arkansas Supreme Court refused today to review lower court rulings dismissing most of Josh Duggar’s lawsuit against Springdale and Washington county over the release of 2006 police records related to his alleged molestation of his sisters.

The revelation of the Duggar family past by the magazine InTouch in 2015 set off a chain of events that ended Josh Duggar’s stint as a reality TV star and led to his departure from a political job with a conservative religious political lobby.

The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals recently upheld the dismissal of claims by his sisters over the release of the records. A federal court had earlier dismissed Josh Duggar’s federal case. He still may pursue a complaint that the action violated the Arkansas Civil Rights Act.

The Supreme Court decision came today in a per curiam order without comment. Justices Rhonda Wood, Shawn Womack and Jo Hart would have reviewed the decision by the Arkansas Court of Appeals, which upheld a circuit court ruling.