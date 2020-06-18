I confirmed a tip about a go-home order today for a floor full of Department of Human Services workers on account of potential exposure to someone infected with COVID-19.

Amy Webb at DHS supplies the details:

We have three buildings in our central office complex. Today, we did notify staff on the 5th floor of our South building that they were being sent home to work remotely while we have that floor and the elevators cleaned. An employee on that floor who had not been working remotely hadn’t been feeling well all last week. The employee had continued to come to work. We were notified this morning that the employee is positive. We immediately contacted the department of health and after consultation with Health and out of an abundance of caution we sent that floor home to work remotely. We have notified any staff who may have been exposed and they will be getting tested tomorrow.

I pass this along not to fault DHS, the worker or anyone else.

Merely to say: It’s complicated. At state offices. Schools. Restaurants. Wherever.

I don’t have a number affected at DHS just yet.