Because of the increase in the transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 here, the Kansas Department of Health issued a mandate yesterday, June 17, that all persons entering the state from Arkansas quarantine for 14 days after arrival in Kansas. The mandate applies to Alabama and Arizona as well. (Persons working in health care and public health are exempted.)

Kansas’ move followed yesterday’s report by Becker’s Hospital Review that COVID-19 cases are doubling in Arkansas and Arizona at the rate of 17 a day, the fastest rate of growth in the nation. Becker was basing its report on covidexitstrategy.org data, which has been updated to put Arizona’s rate at 15 days and Arkansas’s at 18 days. Arkansas Department of Health data put total cases at 7,253 May 30 and 13,606. Not double, but close.

Leslie Newell Peacock
