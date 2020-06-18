The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports on developments in a story the Arkansas Blog reported Wednesday.
The Confederate statue in front of the Military Museum in MacArthur Park was removed Thursday and the spot boarded up.
We reported the statue had been vandalized with paint or varnish on its base.
It took a couple of days to dig out some bare information from the city’s private PR spokesperson on the event. I wasn’t allowed to speak with museum officials. The city wouldn’t comment on whether it had thoughts on continued display of the statue during the current controversy on such monuments (though I’ve written that a military museum that provided proper context MIGHT be a good place to round up all those that shouldn’t be on public grounds, such as two Confederate memorials at the state Capitol).
No explanation in D-G story on what’s up with the Capitol guard statue, commissioned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans to remember troops that seized the Union arsenal (now the museum) but ultimately were losers in the war to preserve slavery. The D-G said the city promised a further statement today.
I’ve received conflicting information about how owns the statue and land. The city owns the statue according to the most recent information from the city PR spokesman.
UPDATE: KTHV quotes a spokesman as saying the statue was removed to “prevent further damage, assess the current damages, and repair.”
UPDATE II: Thursday evening Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced that the statue will be stored until the city can find a “suitable place for the statue to be viewed in a comprehensive historical context”
“On Thursday, the City of Little Rock removed the Memorial to Company A, Capital Guards statue from the grounds of MacArthur Park. The Capital Guards were a militia unit from Pulaski County that formed a company in 1861 to fight for the Confederacy when the Civil War began.
“This statue, however, was erected during the United Confederate Veterans Reunion in 1911, a period of rampant segregation, inequality, and oppressive Jim Crow laws. It does not represent the values of our city today nor the diverse citizenry who stand for unity and justice for all.
“As we have seen over the last several years, and now during this present unrest over the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and most recently Rayshard Brooks, diverse communities in Little Rock and around the nation have sounded the alarm about the offensive nature of celebrating the Confederacy in public spaces. Calls for removal of such Confederate statues have grown louder in recent weeks, and Little Rock residents have joined in. Although we do not know who may be responsible, the statue’s base was vandalized this week with what appeared to be gallons of varnish.
“The statue that was removed from MacArthur Park did not provide the full context of the tumultuous time period, consequences of the war nor the legacy of the soldiers’ actions. The Capital Guards were memorialized without concern for those in our community who have suffered grave injustices and whose ancestors were viewed as less than human so that they could be subjugated to terror and forced to provide free labor.
“Our parks belong to every resident of Little Rock, who support them with their tax dollars. It is our intent to ensure our parks are inclusive and welcoming for all. This statue was divisive and in opposition to this administration’s internal why-to unite Little Rock.
“The statue will be stored until it can be determined where it will be transported. The base is covered and will also be removed soon. The City will work with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism to find a suitable place for the statue to be viewed in a comprehensive historical context.”