The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports on developments in a story the Arkansas Blog reported Wednesday.

The Confederate statue in front of the Military Museum in MacArthur Park was removed Thursday and the spot boarded up.

We reported the statue had been vandalized with paint or varnish on its base.

It took a couple of days to dig out some bare information from the city’s private PR spokesperson on the event. I wasn’t allowed to speak with museum officials. The city wouldn’t comment on whether it had thoughts on continued display of the statue during the current controversy on such monuments (though I’ve written that a military museum that provided proper context MIGHT be a good place to round up all those that shouldn’t be on public grounds, such as two Confederate memorials at the state Capitol).

No explanation in D-G story on what’s up with the Capitol guard statue, commissioned by the Sons of Confederate Veterans to remember troops that seized the Union arsenal (now the museum) but ultimately were losers in the war to preserve slavery. The D-G said the city promised a further statement today.

I’ve received conflicting information about how owns the statue and land. The city owns the statue according to the most recent information from the city PR spokesman.

UPDATE: KTHV quotes a spokesman as saying the statue was removed to “prevent further damage, assess the current damages, and repair.”

UPDATE II: Thursday evening Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced that the statue will be stored until the city can find a “suitable place for the statue to be viewed in a comprehensive historical context”