Gov Asa Hutchinson has said repeatedly that Arkansas’s performance on curbing coronavirus is encouraging because the positive testing rate for the virus is below 10 percent.

Well, yes. But is 10 percent the best measuring stick?

But, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center says:

On May 12, 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing (ie, out of all tests conducted, how many came back positive for COVID-19) of should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Not looking good for Arkansas on that standard.

From a report by Johns Hopkins on states meeting that WHO standard:

18 states are not meeting the standard and one of those is Arkansas. It has the 10th highest positive rate in the country over the period examined, at 7.28% over the last seven days, updated early today.

Another question for the governor during his daily smiley-all-is-well briefing today.

Also again: Could he get the Department of Corrections to answer my question about inaccuracies in the New Yorker horror story about Cummins prison conditions? He said they could. I’ve asked. They have not done so. They only supplied questions submitted by the New Yorker and their responses that included some corrections of fact. The New Yorker said those corrections — such as omitting pigs from livestock at Cummins — were incorporated in the article.

Still waiting for those inaccuracies the governor has claimed.

Also: how this new reporting from the Arkansas Times and The Nation by Molly Minta on conditions inside Cummins. Headline:

Incarcerated, infected and ignored: inside the Cummins prison outbreak

If only they were a business fearing a frivolous and non-existent lawsuit, maybe the governor wouldn’t ignore actual suffering human beings.