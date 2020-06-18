Sen. Tom Cotton became a resident of Little Rock last year and now votes in Pulaski County.

Cotton had previously listed a house in his native Dardanelle as his residence for voting purposes. His family’s primary residence is in the Washington, D.C. area.

Advertisement

Caroline Tabler, communications director for Cotton, confirmed that Cotton has a residence in Little Rock. She declined to say where. Why the move to Little Rock? She wrote:

They bought a home in Pulaski County to be more centrally located to the whole state and closer to the airport.

Voter records indicate Cotton made the change to Little Rock in June 2019. The records don’t list an address, only a post office box. Cotton’s name doesn’t appear on the secretary of state’s voter registration database on which current registration can be checked Names may be withheld by counties from this online registry at the request of voters, such as a domestic violence victim. Pulaski County hasn’t responded to my question on why Cotton’s information isn’t included.

Advertisement

He votes in Precinct 114, an area of downtown Little Rock bounded by the Arkansas River, Interstate 630, Interstate 30 and Izard Street.

Cotton’s move turned up in a check of politicians who’ve cast mail absentee ballots, an issue this year. Cotton has opposed Democratic legislation to encourage vote by mail and has said mail voting is an opportunity for fraud. Evidence of that is scant in states that do heavy mail voting.

Advertisement

Cotton has cast mail absentee ballots, including in the 2018 primary and the runoff general election that year as well as three elections in 2014. He cast an in-person early vote in Little Rock in this year’s primary.

The proud Sand Lizard’s move to Little Rock isn’t likely to shift the balance of political power in Pulaski County to Donald Trump, beaten soundly here by Hillary Clinton, 56-38, in 2016 (72-19 in Cotton’s new home precinct).

Cotton isn’t expected to be a Republican Never Trumper this November. The Trump campaign announced this week that Cotton would be among 50 “surrogates” who’d join him at his rally Saturday in Tulsa. He’s one of three senators, the other two from Oklahoma.