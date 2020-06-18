Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced that Steve Sutton of Marion will succeed Diane Zook on the state Board of Education. His term runs through June 30, 2027.

He couldn’t be worse for the Little Rock School District than Zook was. Could he?

Advertisement

Sutton has served on the Marion school board, according to what I can find on Google.

UPDATE: a friend from the region says he’s been a voice of reason in local school matters for years and predicts he’ll be a strong addition to state board.

Advertisement

l