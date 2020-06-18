A 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court today rejected the Trump administration’s effort to shut down the program that shields immigrant “dreamers” from deportation.

This is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which has helped people brought to the U.S. as children, and thus in the country without permission. Thousands of them have never known anything but a home in the U.S. and have schooled and work here.

Advertisement

Chief Justice John Roberts joined four liberal members in the decision.

The program was created by President Barack Obama. Donald Trump promised to end it, calling it illegal amnesty.

Advertisement

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,” Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. “‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern.’ We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.”

What a great day.