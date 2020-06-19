Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced today a one-day increase in COVID-19 cases of 703, with 41 from corrections facilities. That made it the biggest one-day jump in so-called community cases, or outside prisons.

Daily coronavirus count

Advertisement

Arkansas reported 703 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (41 in prisons) since yesterday, increasing the state total from 13,928 to 14,631. Deaths rose by six to 214. Hospitalizations rose by 5 to 231.

The top counties on the daily increase: Washington, 136; Benton 112: Pulaski, 53, Sevier, 44; Sebastian, 26; Faulkner, 22, and Yell, 21.

Advertisement

5,167 tests were done, with a positivity rate of over 7 percent. The governor said the state’s overall rate stands at 6.5 percent, well ahead of the 5 percent limit that the World Health Organization says should not be exceeded for 14 days before moving toward reopening of business. Arkansas isn’t following that suggestion.

Face masks

Advertisement

Hutchinson addressed face masks but only to encourage their use and said no more about city efforts to require them, particularly in Fayetteville, which is forging ahead with enforceable ordinance the governor has said he opposes. Little Rock still plans to issue an order next week, a spokesman for Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said, but revealed no details and whether it will be written in such a way as to not violate the state limitation on local measures.

Hutchinson said the Health Department had issued new guidance urging the wearing of masks indoors with non-household members where six-foot distancing can’t be achieved. It recommends wearing them outside where distancing can’t be maintained. This led to many questions about Arkansas attending Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, where rejecting masks has become a part of the Trump campaign platform. Arkansans who join a big crowd indoors without masks were urged to be tested when they returned to Arkansas.

The governor touted this new Health Department guidance as similar to that given churches. But as with churches, it is only guidance, not a requirement with a civil enforcement mechanism. He said it’s important and reduces the risk of infection when more than 50 percent of people wear masks. But, no, he’s not going to mandate it. “Help us out. Follow that recommendation,” he said.

Why not issue a directive, the governor was asked by a reporter.

Advertisement

“My experience with Arkansas is that you give them information, they will make good judgments.”

Many don’t, to the point of belligerence in some cases.

The governor also conceded enforcement was an issue. It’s not good policy to mandate something that the state doesn’t have the ability to enforce, he said.

He recounted getting a complaint to his office from someone who’d eaten at a restaurant where servers were not wearing masks. He said the person filed a complaint and the Health Department would investigate. But he added, “This is not what you want to see in Arkansas, that you’re going to be having people calling the governor’s office saying I saw John or Jane Doe out on the street and they weren’t wearing masks.”

Confederate statues

The governor was asked about the removal of the Confederate statue from MacArthur Park and what he thought about Confederate statues on the Capitol grounds.

He said the removal of the park statue was the Little Rock mayor’s decision, though he acknowledged that because of a state easement the state would be working on an appropriate place to put it. He mentioned the Confederate section of the National Cemetery as a possibility.

The two statues at the Capitol are “a matter for the General Assembly to address.” He didn’t express his personal feeling.

Mail voting

Advertisement

He was asked if he was amendable to changing his stance on mail voting in light of national surveys that favor mail voting and the projections of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas in the fall.

He repeated his previous statements that voting by mail has not been supported by the legislature. He again said he’d consider ordering no-excuse voting by mail absentee ballot in November, but he isn’t ready to order it now. He said he’s waiting to hear from county clerks and the state election commission about what measures they think need to be taken to prepare for November and a likely surge in request for mail absentee ballots. He distinguished a mail absentee ballot, which currently requires a declaration that a voter will be unavoidably absent from a regular poll and pure mail voting.

Other topics

The governor issued a Juneteenth proclamation, but in response to a question later said he wasn’t ready to “embrace” making the day a holiday.

The governor also announced the previously approved payment of $12 million in federal CARES Act money to distribute to emergency medical technicians and paramedics for emergency care in the coronavirus crisis. Payments will range from $125 to $250 a week for the period April 5-May 30 and will help about 5,000 workers.