The city of Fayetteville seems to be moving ahead (KNWA) with its ordinance requiring face masks in businesses.

The governor has said his emergency declaration forbids local ordinances stricter than state rules, which do not require face masks in most businesses. So far, he hasn’t said he’ll take steps to enforce state supremacy.

Businesses must provide masks to people without them and bar entry to those who won’t wear them.

Showdown coming?

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. earlier promised a mask executive order, but it has not yet been released. My question to his private PR aide on whether the governor’s stated opposition to local mandates would alter the mayor’s plan has so far gone unanswered.