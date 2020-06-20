Home Arkansas Blog Another day, another 511 COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Discuss on the open... Another day, another 511 COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Discuss on the open line By Max Brantley On June 20, 20204:01 pm By the numbers for June 20 (without hospitalizations/vent): – 15,142 (+511) cumulative cases – 4,836 (+131) active cases – 224 (+10) deaths – 10,082 (+370) recoveries It’s the 2nd highest single-day jump in deaths (after Thursday’s high), and the 4th highest jump in cases. — ArkansasCovid (@ArkansasCovid) June 20, 2020 Here from a very useful Twitter account (also a website) is the day’s summary on coronavirus: Another big day in Arkansas.Advertisement The line is open.