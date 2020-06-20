Advertisement

KAIT TV reports on the car crash death Thursday near Memphis of John Mark Byers, stepfather of one of the children killed in the West Memphis Three case. His funeral notice says he was 62.

He was the stepfather of Christopher Byers, one of three children killed in 1993 in a case that sent three men to prison, ultimately freed after a long campaign that they had been wrongfully convicted.

Byers surfaced periodically in the extensive coverage of the case, once supplying a knife to makers of an HBO documentary that was found to have blood from his adopted son on it. He declared he had no involvement in the deaths and, after initially speaking angrily against the three men charged, ultimately said he’d decided they were innocent.