#NEW: Demonstrators toople, and burn statue of Confederate General bear the #DC police headquarters Friday night. (Video from @nbcwashington) pic.twitter.com/MfodfLqJME — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) June 20, 2020



The Washington Post has all the details about the toppling of a long-controversial statue in Washington with an Arkansas connection — that of Albert Pike, a Confederate general, poet, lawyer and prominent Mason who is memorialized in several places in Arkansas.

Juneteenth demonstrators pulled down the Pike statue and set it afire while police watched. Donald Trump was enraged.

The Post notes:

The statue of Pike was erected in 1901. He was a transplanted Yankee who supported the Confederacy and was made a brigadier general in its army. Pike rewrote the lyrics to “Dixie” so they were more likely to inspire Confederate soldiers. “Southrons, hear your country call you!” Pike’s version begins. “Up, lest worse than death befall you!”

Later, in Washington, Pike was involved in the Freemasons and served as Grand Commander of the Supreme Council, Southern Jurisdiction. Pike’s critics contend that he also was instrumental in forming the Ku Klux Klan. Masons insist evidence does not support that, but he was against integrating Masonic lodges.

The Encyclopedia of Arkansas tells the story of Pike, who came to Arkansas as a teacher and became a newspaper editor and lawyer. HIs not-so-successful military career included leading 900 Indians in the Battle of Pea Ridge. He eventually moved to Washington. A hotel, campground, school and Masonic temple are among the things in Arkansas that bear his name. His home on Seventh Street, once known as the Pike-Fletcher-Terry Mansion, is now owned by the Arkansas Arts Center.

The D.C. statute, the only one of a Confederate general in the nation’s capital, has long been a sore spot. In 2017, the Post wrote about the lack of support for keeping it in place but also reported nobody wanted to take it should it be taken down.

Here is the face of the toppled statue of Confederate general Alfred Pike in DC. @wusa9 #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/j9iwAqGVgJ — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) June 20, 2020

And speaking of monuments: Guy Lancaster, the editor of the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, wrote an essay on removal of Confederate statuary after the city’s removal Thursday of the Confederate statute in front of the MacArthur Museum of Military History. It was posted on a history group’s site, but he’s allowed me to make it available here.

It’s a useful reminder that history is taught — better — by means other than statues and that the Confederate statues that litter the South were mass-produced products of an effort to glorify the “Lost Cause” and all it embodied, particularly preservation of slavery.

Here’s Guy Lancaster’s essay on the topic.

A sample:

So the removal of Confederate statues from the public square will not impede historians in teaching about the history of the Confederacy. In fact, I agree that we need to teach about the past so that we do not repeat the mistakes or atrocities of our ancestors. One of the important facts of Arkansas history of the Civil War era is that the first session of the Arkansas Secession Convention listed six complaints Southern states had against Northern states, followed by a series of proposed amendments to the Constitution to address these complaints, and every single one of these touched upon the subject of slavery. Slavery was the driving force behind the South’s war against the Federal government. And this wasn’t the genteel slavery often depicted in romanticized movies and novels—it was full-scale industrial torture for many. The idea that the slave represented the potential for profit did not impede slave-owners from harming their human chattel. In fact, as Kelly Houston Jones has demonstrated (in her chapter in Bullets and Fire), enslaved persons were subject to lynching, too, either by enslavers themselves or by mobs or slave patrols. Here is another thing to consider. The presence of so many Confederate monuments in the state actually distorts the historical landscape. Although the state government formally aligned itself with the Confederacy, many in the Ozarks and Ouachitas joined Union regiments or otherwise supported the Federal government. And when slaves managed to free themselves or were freed through the intervention of federal soldiers, many of the men joined Union troops. Black Union soldiers are credited with participation in twenty-nine military engagements in Arkansas—and suffered greatly when they were captured. Arkansas was not as Confederate as many might like to imagine.

You may be sure such salient information isn’t inscribed in the base of the monuments to the losers of Arkansas, including the two on the state Capitol grounds.