President Trump has fired US Attorney Geoffrey Berman after the powerful prosecutor refused to step down, Attorney General Barr says in a letterhttps://t.co/gQoGgW9eOB — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 20, 2020

I really should mention the story of the hour: Developments in Attorney General William Barr’s Friday night massacre of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney of the Southern District of New York.

I’ll leave it to the Washington Post for a detailed account. But because by law Barr couldn’t fire Berman and he refused to resign, Trump had to do it. Barr said today that Trump did this, though Trump said en route to Tulsa for a COVID-19 petri dish:

“That’s his department, not my department,” the president said. “But we have a very capable attorney general, so that’s really up to him.”

Barr wrote Berman that Trump had fired him. Trump seems to say Barr called the shots. Since both Barr and Trump are proven liars, who knows what the truth might be?

UPDATE: Berman has stepped down.

The big question isn’t process: It is what the U.S. attorney, investigating multiple threads in the rich tapestry of the Trump crime family, was about to drop that required the ouster of the man heading the probe.

A country that gives Donald Trump and William Barr four more years is a country that repudiates its history, Constitution and law in favor of a corrupt autocracy.