The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville, is apologizing today for running a fringe Christian group’s anti-Muslim ad and, wouldn’t you know it? It appears there’s an Arkansas angle.
The largest newspaper in the state of Tennessee ran a full-page advertisement from a fringe religious group Sunday that cited the Bible and warned Nashville residents that a nuclear bomb will be set off by “Islam” next month. The ad also declared Donald Trump the “final president of the USA,” as foreseen in the Christian Bible.
The pseudo-religious writing by the Ministry of Future for America issued the unfounded claim that on July 18, 2020, unnamed Islamic forces in association with Russia and other world powers will detonate a nuclear device in Nashville. Repeatedly citing “God’s Word” and including a photo of Pope Francis in front of burning American flags, the group claimed Trump’s battle with Democrats was prophesied in the Bible.
The newspaper will have to explain to aggrieved staff and the world how this ad passed standards review. (In the time of imploding newspaper revenue, I could speculate that ad departments might not be overly fastidious about the people who seek to pay them cash money for ad space.)
But who placed this?
The Ministry of Future for America?
That appears to be Future for America, mailing address Bonnerdale, Arkansas.
Says the website:
Our Mission
The ministry of Future for America is to proclaim the final warning message of Revelation 14 as identified by the prophecies of the Bible and the Spirit of Prophecy. The end-time fulfillment of Bible prophecy is no longer future-for it is taking place before our eyes. The historic, prophetic understanding of Seventh-day Adventism is now present truth.
The New York Times quoted a spokesman:
Jeff Pippenger, who identified himself as the speaker of the Ministry of Future for America, said the newspaper owed the group a full refund. He could not say how much the ad cost.
“I stand by all the content in the ad and the content in the website,” he said. “It seems to me the criticism is more aimed at the editorial staff at the newspaper, and the criticism about my religious convictions is simply what happens when you let your religious convictions out into the public arena.”
Jeff Pippenger, with a Bonnerdale address, has quite a trail of prophecy on Google, with plenty of YouTube for further information.