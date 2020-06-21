The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville, is apologizing today for running a fringe Christian group’s anti-Muslim ad and, wouldn’t you know it? It appears there’s an Arkansas angle.

From Newsweek:

The largest newspaper in the state of Tennessee ran a full-page advertisement from a fringe religious group Sunday that cited the Bible and warned Nashville residents that a nuclear bomb will be set off by “Islam” next month. The ad also declared Donald Trump the “final president of the USA,” as foreseen in the Christian Bible. The pseudo-religious writing by the Ministry of Future for America issued the unfounded claim that on July 18, 2020, unnamed Islamic forces in association with Russia and other world powers will detonate a nuclear device in Nashville. Repeatedly citing “God’s Word” and including a photo of Pope Francis in front of burning American flags, the group claimed Trump’s battle with Democrats was prophesied in the Bible.

The newspaper will have to explain to aggrieved staff and the world how this ad passed standards review. (In the time of imploding newspaper revenue, I could speculate that ad departments might not be overly fastidious about the people who seek to pay them cash money for ad space.)

But who placed this?

The Ministry of Future for America?

That appears to be Future for America, mailing address Bonnerdale, Arkansas.

Says the website:

